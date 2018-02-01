Home > News > Politics >

Do lawmakers really earn fat salaries?

National Assembly Do lawmakers really earn fat salaries?

Do lawmakers really earn fat salaries? Young Nigerians get better understanding on the working of the National Assembly.

  • Published:
Senate Plenary play

Senate Plenary

(PT)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Do Nigerian Senator really ear fat salaries? This and more were the questions on the minds of young Nigerians who were at the National Assembly to inquire the workings of the legislature.

The groups were conducted on a guided tour of the National Assembly on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, where they interacted with administrative staff, a number of senators, support staff of the Senate President and Senate President Bukola Saraki

Sola James, a representative of Public Senate told select journalists at the National Assembly that the platform was establish to enlighten youths on the legislative arm of government, and the Nigerian Senate in particular.

Among the questions on the minds of these young Nigerians was the salaries of lawmakers. play

Among the questions on the minds of these young Nigerians was the salaries of lawmakers.

(Pulse)

 

"Over time the youth have come to believe that lawmakers, particularly the senators, only have sessions to debate fat salaries, cars or wardrobe allowances," he said.

ALSO READ: The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you in tears

"But we know that this is not true. What we have started is to show the youth what the senate is truly all about and to do this we’ve brought seven young people from all over Nigeria to observe senators debate issues in plenary amongst other activities. 

"This will maybe inspire them to aim at being senators someday, but most importantly, it enlightens them on the true workings of the legislative arm of government," he added.

Youths observing proceedings on the floor of the Senate play

Youths observing proceedings on the floor of the Senate

(Pulse)

 

In his remarks, the Senate President noted that the legislature is the youngest of the three arms of government adding that there were the executive and judiciary arms even during the military regimes.

“Sometimes the perception is that we (the legislature) has nothing to add but this is not true,”  he said.

“One of the challenge of the legislature is the lack of understanding of the workings of this arm of government,” he added.

The Senate President commended the group for the initiative adding that it would better enlighten the Nigerian public on what goes on in the National Assembly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Obasanjo 3 things we learnt when Buhari met ex president after bitter letterbullet
2 Coalition for Nigeria Oyinlola, Duke launch Obasanjo's group in Abujabullet
3 Pulse Opinion Why just getting your PVC is not enoughbullet

Related Articles

Abdulfatah Ahmed Saraki and I have no plans to return to PDP, says Governor
Saraki Kwara PDP warn against welcoming Senate President
Pulse List 5 notable events since Obasanjo's letter to Buhari
Electoral Amendment Is this a plot against Buhari, APC?
Fayose God directed me to pick my deputy as successor - Governor
2019 Elections Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu urges Buhari to accept defeat if he loses
2019 Election Reps change INEC time table, presidential poll to now come last
Fayose Governor says God told him to pick his successor

Politics

As an opposition party, PDP has failed Nigerians
2019 PDP advises FG on credible elections
Obasanjo's new coalition is dead on arrival
Pulse Opinion Obasanjo's new coalition is dead on arrival
How to get your PVC before 2019 general elections
PVC How to get your voters' card before 2019 elections
Vanguard newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, February 1, 2018]