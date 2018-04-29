Dino Melaye thanks constituents over failed recall process

news

Senator Dino Melaye has shown gratitude to his constituents in Kogi West Senatorial district after the INEC recall process hit the rocks.

Melaye took to his Twitter handle to appreciate members of his constituents after the process to recall him failed.

The Senator also promised not to fail his constituency members saying he will always stand by the truth and the people always.

"Thank you my people. God bless you all. Thank you for the confidence reposed on me. I will not let you down. I will always stand by the truth and the people at all times. God bless Kogi west," he said.

Melaye went further to spite his perceived political enemies saying Gos is with him and his constituents.

"Every lie has an expiry date. Forces of evil will never triumph over forces of light. God is with us," he tweeted.

Melaye survives recall as INEC releases results

The bid to recall Senator Dino Melaye from the Senate has finally crashed as only 5.34 per cent of the total 188,500 signatories to his recall petition were verified in an exercise held on Saturday.

The result of the verification released early Sunday in Lokoja by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that 39,285 of the signatories were verified, out of which only 18,762 signatures were genuine.

The genuine signatories represent a dismal 5.34 per cent of the total signatories to the petition, which fell short of 51 per cent or 98, 364 signatures required for the petition to sail through.

It was observed that the verification failed largely due to fictitious and forged signatures and names of dead persons affixed to the recall petition by its promoters.