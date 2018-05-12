APC Congress Some delegates in Lavun LG of Niger protest return of party chairman

Home > News > Politics >

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ndagba had been returned as chairman by affirmation against some delegates plan to field another candidate to contest for the position of chairman.

Some delegates at the APC Local Government Congress in Lavun LG, on Saturday, protested against the return of the party chairman Alhaji Muhammed Ndagba in the area.

NAN reports that after the congress, the aggrieved delegates arrived Minna in several buses and attempted to lodge their complaints before Gov. Abubakar Bello but were prevented by security men from entering the Government House, Minna.

Malam Mohammed Dakpachi, leader of the protesting group told newsmen that “there was no election on May 5. during the ward congress and also today during the local government congress.

We are not against consensus candidate but if there will be any, the people should be consulted and carried along but we weren’t consulted. Democracy is about consultation and rubbing of minds but that wasn’t done.

“We have expressed our feelings and if nothing is done, most of us will move to another party.

“We are not rubber stamp politicians, we must be carried along,’’ he said.

But in his reaction, Ndagba told NAN that those delegates, are not “trye members of the APC”.

He said that all members had agreed to consensus candidacy during the ward and local government congresses.

NAN also reports that the local government congresses were peaceful and orderly in other parts of the state where all the local government executives were returned unopposed.

NAN further reports that similar to what happened during the ward congresses the local government executives were all returned by affirmation in line with the decision of the stakeholders that met at a meeting in government house two weeks ago.

Earlier, Gov. Bello commended delegates for peaceful conduct of the Local Government congresses of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He gave the commendation while monitoring the APC local government congress at Habibu Shuaibu Sport Complex in Chanchage Local Government Area on Saturday.

