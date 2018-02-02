news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's Coalition for Nigeria movement convened for a meeting in Ondo State on Thursday, February 1, 2018, with members of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) in attendance.

The coalition's state coordinator, Demola Ijabiyi, reassured Nigerians that the coalition will ensure good governance in the country and liberate them from the "bondage of discredited politicians in both major parties."

He said, "APC and PDP are vessels of darkness. We are bringing people to light as nobody will like to remain in darkness.

"There is the need to liberate ourselves from the bondage of these exploiters who have no solution to the problems of the country.

"We are not a political party, further articulation of the movement's general direction would determine whether it would metamorphose into a political party or not.

"Already there are several movements coming up that would align with this coalition to achieve the desired goals."

The former and present members of APC and PDP present at the meeting in Akure include former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oluwarotimi Akintoye and former PDP State Chairmen, Ebenezer Alabi, Biyi Poroye, Dare Bada, Sunday Menukuro and Kehinde Alabi.

Also on Thursday, Obasanjo had filled a membership registration form at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Abeokuta to officially signify his membership with the coalition which he had proposed in a statement of criticism he wrote about President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

He was accompanied by former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke, who were both present at the official launching of the group in Abuja on Wednesday, January 31.

What is Coalition for Nigeria?

In a statement issued by Obasanjo on January 23, 2018, titled, "The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement", he pointed out major failings of the Buhari administration and urged him to not consider reelection in 2019.

He also expressed his lost hope in the ability of the ruling APC and opposition PDP in providing Nigeria with the initiative it needs to progress.

The former president's solution to being free of the dominance of both parties was what he called the Coalition for Nigeria movement.

According to him, the coalition will be a movement of all well-meaning Nigerians that will engage in democratic practices that will drive Nigeria forward and be a source of hope for all Nigerians for speedy, quality and equal development, security, unity, prosperity and progress.

He said, "Coalition for Nigeria must be a Movement to break new ground in building a united country, a socially cohesive and moderately prosperous society with equity, equality of opportunity, justice and a dynamic and progressive economy that is self-reliant and takes active part in global division of labour and international decision-making.

"The Movement must work out the path of development and the trajectory of development in speed, quality and equality in the short, medium, and long-term for Nigeria on the basis of sustainability, stability, predictability, credibility, security, cooperation and prosperity with diminishing inequality.

"What is called for is love, commitment and interest in our country, not in self, friends and kinship alone but particularly love, compassion and interest in the poor, underprivileged and downtrodden.

"It is our human duty and responsibility so to do. Failure to do this will amount to a sin against God and a crime against humanity."

Despite his backing for the group, the former president has also made it known that he'll cease to be a part of the movement the minute it becomes a political platform that sponsors candidates for elections.