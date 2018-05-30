news

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to value their permanent voter's cards (PVC) and vote for candidates of their choice as the 2019 general elections approach.

While addressing members of the judiciary at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, the president said the Nigerian voting population needs to be educated on the importance of their votes.

He noted that Nigerians should use their voter's card to vote for candidates without ethnic or religious sentiment clouding their judgement as the same process ensured his electoral victory in 2015.

He said, "I decided to put agbada and come back, I tried three times and then the fourth time I eventually made it. Thanks to God and thanks to technology because this permanent voter card and card readers are fantastic.

"Those who went to their polling booths in their constituency and voted, their votes counted. Before, votes were disregarded and results written and there was nothing you can do before the justices to prove your case; but now with technology, it has been made easy.

"That is why I keep appealing to the governors to embark on voters education, to please tell the people that their voters card is their national card so to speak. Let them vote for anybody they want across ethnicity and religion and impose their decisions on them.

"I think that is why I am calling on and I am begging the governors to please continue with voters' education so that people will take their permanent voters card seriously and make sure that they don't lose it."