President Buhari urges elected APC ward executives to be diligent

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the party executives elected in his Sarkin Yara A electoral ward to discharge their responsibilities with fear of God and in accordance with the party constitution.

Buhari made the call in Daura on Saturday after participating in the APC Ward Congress in his constituency.

He said throughout his political career he had been a loyal party member who respected the rules and the regulations of his political party.

“I call on you to fear God in whatever you do as we would transit to the next world and account for our deeds before our creator.”

He said his administration was determined to uphold the provisions of the constitution and the rule of law, stressing the need to play politics with decency and decorum.

Earlier in his remarks Gov Aminu Masari, commended the president for finding time to attend the congress in spite of his tight schedule.

He described the presence of the president as a clear demonstration of his commitment to party rules and the regulations.

He called on Nigerians to continue to pray for peace and stability of the nation as well as respect the constituted athourities for socioeconomic progress of the nation.

Alhaji Ahmad El-Marzuq, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney -General of the state, who organised the ward congress said the election of officials was done through consensus, which is in line with the party’s constitution.

Marzuq commended the president for ensuring strict adherence to party rules,.

News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports that Malam Aliyu Mani, the incumbent ward Chairman, was returned as the Chairman, Ibrahim Halilu as Deputy chairman, and Rufa’i Aliyu as Secretary, among others.

NAN also reports that the congress was conducted under the supervision of INEC officials.

The Sarkin Yara A comprises 15 polling units.