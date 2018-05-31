Buhari to sign 'Not Too Young To Run' bill today

news

President Muhammadu Buhari will finally sign the 'Not Too Young to Run' bill on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

The president had revealed during his Democracy Day address on Tuesday, May 29, that he would sign the bill soon .

"In a few days I will be joined by many promising young Nigerians to sign into law the 'Not Too Young to Run' Bill," he said.

The president took to his official Twitter account (@MBuhari) early on Thursday to announce that he'll be joined by a group of young Nigerians to sign the bill at the Presidential Villa.

He posted, "Today I look forward to welcoming to the State House another group of young Nigerians, as I sign into law the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill."

The 'Not Too Young To Run' bill seeks to reduce the age limit for those seeking elective positions in the country.

The bill will alter Sections 65, 106, 131, and 177 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as it seeks to reduce the age of qualification for the office of the President from 40 to 35 years; Governor from 35 to 30 years; Senate from 35 to 30 years; House of Reps from 30 to 25 years; and the House of Assembly from 30 to 25 years.