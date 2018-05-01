Home > News > Politics >

Buhari spends more time in hospital than in duty post - Moghalu

President spends more time in hospital than in duty post - Moghalu

He urged Nigerians to stand up and take the country back from recycled politicians.

Presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu

Presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, appeared to take a shot at President Muhammadu Buhari over his health issues while he was speaking during a presentation on The Platform in Lagos on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

In his speech, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria took aim at Nigeria's political class that has overseen its rot over the years.

Catholic Bishops demand Buhari's resignation to save Nigeria from total collapse play President Muhammadu Buhari (Nigerian Tribune)

 

He called on Nigerians to wake up from slumber and dare to dream that the country could be taken back from leaders they are tired of complaining about.

He said, "We are always very angry about many of their leaders. They take us for a ride, as they jump out of police vehicles to mock our justice system. They insult our youth, calling them lazy, even though they spend more time in the hospital than at their duty post. They insult our intelligence, claiming they will fight corruption."

His hospital jibe is believed to be a reference the president's controversial medical trips to the United Kingdom in 2017. The president spent a combined 154 days in London on two separate medical visits to treat an undisclosed illness.

Moghalu's displeasure with the president's conduct is also a response to Buhari's recent comments he made about Nigerian youths being lazy.

While speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on April 18, 2018, President Buhari remarked that a lot of Nigerian youths wait on handouts from the government.

"More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven't been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria has been an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free," he said.

Moghalu urges Nigerians to take back the country

In his speech on Tuesday, Moghalu, the founder and CEO of Sogato Strategies, LLC, charged Nigerians to join him in his campaign to send recycled Nigerian politicians back to their villages for a long overdue retirement.

He said Nigerians have gotten too used to being cynical about the state of the country that politicians have manipulated it to misrule the country and limit the imagination of the people.

According to him, it takes only a dedicated number of Nigerians to show the recycled political class that they cannot continue to rule the country with impunity.

