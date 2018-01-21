news

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu has said that President Buhari’s achievements in just 2 years, beats the achievements of all the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governments, put together.

Shittu said this on Saturday, January 21, 2018, in Oyo state while presenting a brochure highlighting Buhari’s achievements, titled: A compilation of some of the achievements of Buhari-Osinbajo administration 2015-2017.

The occasion was also used to launch the South West Zonal office of Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo (MBO) Dynamic Support Group.

According to the Minister, Buhari’s achievements since he came into power, is enough for him to be re-elected in 2019.

He said “What Buhari has done in the last two and half years is better than what PDP has done in 16 years.

“Buhari has created 6 million new jobs in agriculture. And we can go on and on in counting the achievements.

“This is the South West office and will have other zonal offices opened, I present to you a compilation of achievements of Buhari-Osinbajo administration from 2015 to 2017.”

Also present at the occasion, were the ex-Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani and Minister of Health Professor Isaac Adewole, among many others.

Buhari should forget about 2019

Senator Shehu Sani recently urged President Buhari to forget about his 2019 ambition, and work towards ending the clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

Sani also told the President that the lives of Nigerians are more important than his second term bid.