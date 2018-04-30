Home > News > Politics >

A presidential aspirant, Datti Baba-Ahmed says President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office “will destroy Nigeria and unsettle the rest of Africa.”

Baba-Ahmed who is the Pro-chancellor of Baze Unversity, Abuja, said this while speaking with The Interview.

The presidential aspirant, therefore, urged Nigerians to vote President Buhari out of office in 2019.

He also disclosed plans to tackle Nigeria’s economic challenges and improve the value of the naira.

“Buhari’s second term will destroy Nigeria and unsettle the rest of Africa,” he said.

“My government will stabilise the naira by tackling the current high risk factors, reduce interest rates and flood the capital market with investible funds,” he announced.

Meanwhile, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement has criticised President Buhari for campaigning despite the killings in the country.

The President was in Bauchi where he, again, declared his intension to seek reelection in 2019.

The coalition urged President Buhari to “put the security of Nigerians ahead of his political ambition."

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.

