Buhari participates in APC ward congress in Daura

The APC congresses are currently holding in 8,812 electoral wards across the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari at the APC ward congress in Daura on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

(Twitter/Bashir Ahmad)
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, May 5, participated in the APC ward congress at his hometown  Daura, Katsina State.

The ruling party's congresses are holding in 8,812 electoral wards across the country on Saturday (today).

The Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, announced Buhari's participation on Twitter.

"President Muhammadu Buhari today, joined members of the governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his Sarkin Yara Ward, Daura LGA, Katsina State, to participate in the party’s ward congress", he tweeted with photos from the event.

 

The ward congress is expected to set the stage for local government congresses, which is expected to hold in the 774 local government areas of the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

Forget it, Obasanjo and Buhari will never be cool again

The party's National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso, had while inaugurating the various congress committees, urged members to ensure a level-playing field for all candidates.

