Buhari hosts a delegation of Nigerian Governors' Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with a delegation of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation is led by the forum's chairman and Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari (North West) with other governors drawn from the country's other geo-political zones.

The president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed that governors present at the meeting include those of Kebbi, Bauchi, Kwara, Ondo, Jigawa and Ebonyi

The meeting is taking place inside the New Banquet Hall at Aso Rock.

