Buhari hosts a delegation of Nigerian Governors' Forum

Buhari President hosts a delegation of Nigerian Governors' Forum in Abuja

The delegation of governors from six different geo-political zones are in a closed door meeting with the president.

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with a delegation of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation is led by the forum's chairman and Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari (North West) with other governors drawn from the country's other geo-political zones.

 

The president's Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed that governors present at the meeting include those of Kebbi, Bauchi, Kwara, Ondo, Jigawa and Ebonyi

The meeting is taking place inside the New Banquet Hall at Aso Rock.

More details to come later.

