Buhari has failed, still Nigeria's best option - Balarabe Musa

news

Former Kaduna State governor, Balarabe Musa, has backed President Muhammadu Buhari to run for re-election in 2019 despite admitting that his administration has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

The 81-year-old said there is currently no "qualitative and relevant alternative" to replace President Buhari and that this could lead to victory for him at the 2019 polls.

While speaking during an interview with The Punch, published on Friday, February 23, 2018, Musa further explained that the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) will rig the election to be able to defeat the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, "The performance of President Muhammadu Buhari since he came on board in 2015 has fallen short of the expectations of Nigerians. In other words, he has been unable to fulfil promises he made before he got the votes of Nigerians. I can reasonably say without fear that his government has failed.

"Nothing stops him (Buhari) from contesting. After all, every elected public office holder in Nigeria has the right to seek a second term.

"I won't bother myself too much thinking about that because if today Buhari decides he won't run for a second term, do you have a better person now in Nigeria who can perform better than Buhari?

"Up to the end of the Second Republic, when (the late Chief Obafemi) Awolowo, Zik (the late Nnamdi Azikiwe), Aminu Kano and so on were there, you could say 'if not Awolowo, Zik is competent' and so on. There was, at that time, a clear alternative available for Nigerians; whether you liked it or not, it was a distinctive alternative.

"But today, where is the alternative? We are now in a situation where there is no alternative or it is difficult for the alternative to emerge because this is politics and election in which 'money power' plays a leading role.

"So, it is not possible to find a qualitative and relevant alternative to Buhari at the moment."

Igbo presidency needs to happen

Musa, who is the national chairman of People's Redemption Party (PRP), also backed the possibility of an Igbo presidency, noting that they have the right to a sense of belonging.

He said, "In the first instance, this is democracy and every Nigerian has the right to aspire to any position.

"Secondly, there is a zoning system. It's a PDP policy but it is a right policy even though it was initiated and promoted by the PDP. Now, it has been accepted by every political party and every organisation now sees zoning as a means of giving everybody a sense of belonging.

"Now, the North has had their opportunity to have the Presidency on many occasions. The West had it through Obasanjo and even the South-South had it.

"Only the South-East has not had it. Why not? Are they not Nigerians? Do they not have the right to a sense of belonging?

"If you deny them this right, would you honestly say that Nigeria is one? No. We have to be critical this time. The right person from the Igbo part must come.

"We see what we have landed ourselves in by insisting that 'any northerner or any southerner'. We see what it has led us to now.

"So, I support an Igbo presidency that will be elected by Nigerians. We are not going to leave it for the Igbo to just bring 'any Igbo'. No! We have made that mistake in the past by saying 'any northerner or southerner'.

"This time, we will be critical by choosing the Igbo man who will help us. If every Nigerian feels he has a sense of belonging, there will be no need for zoning."

2019 presidential race

Motivational speaker and leadership coach, Fela Durotoye, became the second aspirant to officially declare his intention to contest for president after he joined the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN) on Thursday, February 22.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, remains the only other candidate to have officially declared his intention to contest after his announcement in September 2017.

Former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, belongs to a growing list of prominent Nigerians who have dropped hints that they may contest in the 2019 presidential elections.

Founder of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare revealed to his congregation on January 1, 2018, that God wants him to run for president despite his plan to quit politics for good.