Buhari asks for Tinubu's help to unite APC members

Buhari President asks for Tinubu's help to unite APC members

The president asked Tinubu to resolve disagreements among party members.

  • Published:
Buhari asks Tinubu to unite APC, ahead of 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Leader of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to lead a reconciliation process to resolve disagreements among party members.

This was disclosed by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on his Twitter account (@GarShehu), on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

He tweeted, "As part of on-going efforts to improve cohesion within the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari has designated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building efforts.

"The assignment will involve resolving disagreements among party members, party leadership and political office holders in some states of the Federation."

Buhari under fire

The president's move to unify the party may be interpreted as an attempt to engineer a united front as he has come under public scrutiny from past leaders in the past couple of weeks.

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, have urged the president to not seek reelection in the 2019 presidential election.

Details later.

