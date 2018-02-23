Bola Tinubu insults APC chairman Odigie-Oyegun

news

Former Lagos Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written yet another scathing letter to APC national Chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. In the letter, Tinubu accuses Odigie-Oyegun of sabotage.

TheCable reports that Tinubu copied President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House Yakubu Dogara in his letter.

President Buhari recently handed Tinubu the task of reconciling the APC and unifying a fractured governing party ahead of another election contest in 2019.

However, Tinubu says Oyegun is frustrating that presidential directive.

“Disappointment greeted me when I discovered that you had swiftly acted in contravention of the spirit of our discussions. Instead of being a bulwark of support as promised, you positioned yourself in active opposition to the goal of resuscitating the progressive and democratic nature of the APC”, Tinubu wrote.

The APC leader accused Oyegun of thwarting his presidential assignment in Adamawa, Kaduna, Kano and Kogi where Governors are on a war path with Senators of the same party.

In Kano for instance, Governor Ganduje and his predecessor Rabiu Kwankwaso, have become sworn enemies.

Parallel State officials

Tinubu says Oyegun has inaugurated officials across the States “parallel to the officials already heading the State chapter of the party.

“While this may place you in significant affinity with those parallel officials you handpicked, this machination suggests no improvement in the welfare of the party in Kogi or at the national level”.

Tinubu says Oyegun intends to “undermine my mandate by engaging in dilatory tactics for the most part. When forced to act, you do so in an arbitrary and capricious manner.”

Tinubu reminded Oyegun that the APC doesn’t solely belong to him but all members. “You have no such right as Chairman”, Tinubu warned.

Tinubu also asked Oyegun to avail him of pertinent information across the States “without further delay”.

Frosty relationship

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and the APC leader haven’t always been the best of friends.

In September 2016, Tinubu wrote a letter to Oyegun, asking him to leave as party Chairman because he was frustrating the progressive ideals of the APC.

“To rescue the party, Oyegun must go. He has shown that he and democratic fair play cannot exist in the same party at the same time”, Tinbu had written at the time.

Tinubu had added that: “The APC wants to guide Nigeria into a better tomorrow. Oyegun and the cohort of unchange want to pull Nigeria back into the past where rigging and vote stealing were the old and new testaments of politics.

“They want the people to think that there is no alternative to their reactionary system of skewed politics and imperious government. Thus, they seek to turn the APC into a factory of the very political malpractices the people soundly rejected in the past election.

“To choke the APC in this manner is to kill the chance for progressive reform for the foreseeable future. Much more than the Ondo primary is at stake. Oyegun has revealed his team’s game plan: It is the destruction of progressive politics and governance on behalf of the people”.

Tinubu fell out with Oyegun in 2016 when the party Chairman backed Rotimi Akeredolu for the Ondo governorship seat against Segun Abraham who was Tinubu’s handpicked candidate.

Akeredolu would go on to win the primary and the general election in that Southwest State.