Home > News > Politics >

Pulse Opinion :  Ben Bruce’s commonsense revolution is a load of nonsense

Pulse Opinion Ben Bruce’s commonsense revolution is a load of nonsense

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce often assails us with his 'commonsense' series. We are now sick and tired of them.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce play

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce was supposed to be the lawmaker who teamed up with other like-minded lawmakers to change the face of the legislature in Nigeria.

Elected into the Nigerian parliament on the back of successes in the private sector, Ben Bruce was supposed to be the one who saved lawmaking in Nigeria and stitched what was left of the battered reputation of the national assembly

Thus far, he’s only fulfilled those roles in the breach.

Ben Bruce began his legislative career by announcing he’ll be the ‘commonsense senator’—the senator who leaves us with a truckload of commonsense nuggets as solutions to national problems. But therein lies the problem. The senator tweets and facebooks his ‘commonsense’ without lifting a finger toward bringing them to fruition.

play Ben Bruce and fellow lawmakers (Punch )

 

You’d think he were an ordinary citizen looking in from the outside--and not a member of the government of the day.

In May of 2015, the senator who represents Bayelsa East constituency in the upper legislative chamber, tweeted the following: “We must be realistic. If we have to borrow to pay salaries, it’s a sign we must cut salaries including for Senators. I’ll lead that charge!”

Instead of leading the charge against the jumbo pay of lawmakers like he promised--in a land where about 80 percent of the citizenry barely survive below the poverty line--Ben Bruce did a complete volte face on October 7, 2017.

“Except you are my constituent”, he tweeted, “it is silly for anyone to have a problem with the senate’s salaries and come to me. Go to your own senator!”

Yet, Ben Bruce’s Twitter bio boldly reads: “Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”. To now pick and choose which constituents to speak for is fraudulent.

  play Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (The Nation)

 

His double speak on the issue of remuneration for lawmakers has become typical of the man. He says and writes a lot of nice, fancy stuff, but you just know he only brings up a few of these concerns with his colleagues in the national assembly. Politics should be about consensus building and rallying the base. Ben Bruce comes across as offering neither.

He offers surface level solutions to deep-seated national problems and believes a tweet is enough to fix decades of institutional rot. Ben Bruce doesn’t get it.

ALSO READ: We're working on a bill to curb hate speech - Ben Bruce

Yet what Nigeria needs at this time is commonsense backed with pragmatism and practicality. The nation needs a new tribe of politicians who are passionate about solving the problems they created in the first instance.

Until Ben Bruce begins to point us to the problems with his commonsense revolution and takes practical steps toward solving the problems he so often highlights, it will be best to ignore him henceforth and regard his fancy words and postulations as a load of tripe.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Peter Obi Politics made me poorer – Ex-Governor saysbullet
2 Tunde Bakare 'Here is how to restructure Nigeria', Cleric breaks it downbullet
3 Buhari Northern youths beg President seek re-election in 2019bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria Population Crisis We are sitting on a time bomb
Ben Bruce Nigeria is in big trouble, we need to discuss with Buhari - Senator
"Gone to America" Silverbird Group goes into film production with star-studded movie
Ben Murray-Bruce We're working on a bill to curb hate speech - Senator
Big Brother Naija 10 politicians that will make for interesting housemates
Ben Bruce Senator hugs supposed enemies at Obasanjo Library launch (PHOTOS)
Ben Murray Bruce Senator blasts PMB for budgeting N40M to feed animals
Anti-Buhari Protest Ben Bruce condemns attack on Silverbird TV staff
Babachir Lawal Senate links suspended SGF to another N500m fraud
Petrol Price Increase Dear lawmakers, don't allow the devil use you

Politics

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
PDP Party goes after Abuja rep member over defection to APC
President Muhammadu Buhari with Yobe state governor, Ibrahim Geidam at the Presidential Villa
Buhari President meets Yobe, Sokoto, Jigawa Governors
Gov Nyesom Wike and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo I have no plans to run for President, says VP
Nieria Coat of Arm
Nigeria Second republic political parties