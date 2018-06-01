news

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State says he is the ‘ambassador of youth in governance’.

Governor Bello’s declaration comes barely 24-hours after President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Age Reduction Bill – Popularly called the Not Too Young Bill.

In a statement by made available to Pulse by Kingsley Fanwo, the director general of media and publicity, the governor lauded President Buhari for assenting to the bill.

“With the signing of the bill into law, Mr President has displayed unparalleled love for the youth of Nigeria” the statement said. “The law has opened the gates of opportunities for youth to participate more in politics.

“As the Ambassador of the youth in governance, I know that having more youth in governance will lift our nation. The law doesn’t push out the experienced, old people out of the political ring, but it gives the youth a political voice to be counted.

“My generation is grateful to Mr President for this historic law and we shall show that appreciation during the 2019 elections”.

The governor said his administration in Kogi state has given the youth “tremendous opportunities to hold positions of responsibility”, saying though his cabinet is predominantly youthful, there are also experienced elderly people who have helped in guiding the youth to deliver good governance.

He urged the youth to “seize the opportunity of the law”, to come out and participate massively in political activities.

President Buhari, however, urged the youth to wait till 2023 before contesting for the position of Nigeria leader.