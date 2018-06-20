Pulse.ng logo
Atiku visits Jonathan in Bayelsa

Atiku is believed to be seeking Jonathan's support for his presidential as PDP is working tirelessly to form a formidable political coalition that could defeat Buhari in 2019.

  Published: 2018-06-20
Atiku visits Jonathan in Bayelsa play

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in warm embrace.

(The Cable)
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, June 20, visited ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

Atiku, who is running for president in 2019, paid a courtesy visit to Jonathan as a new election year draws closer and no clear-cut strong contender against the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged.

play Former president Goodluck Jonathan (right) and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar (The Cable )

 

The ex-VP is believed to be seeking Jonathan's support for his presidential as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is working tirelessly to form a coalition with other political parties in order to defeat Buhari at all cost.

Atiku was accompanied to Jonathan's residence by a former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who is the director-general of his 2019 presidential campaign.

ALSO READ: Atiku advises APC to accept defeat like Jonathan if it loses in Ekiti

The former VP ran against Jonathan in 2011 when he emerged as the consensus candidate of the north. But Jonathan won the election.

See more photos from Atiku's visit below:

play Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar visits former President Goodluck Jonathan in Bayelsa (The Cable)

play Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar visits former President Goodluck Jonathan in Bayelsa (The Cable)

play Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar visits former President Goodluck Jonathan in Bayelsa (The Cable)

 

 

