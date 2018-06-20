Atiku visits Jonathan in Bayelsa

news

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, June 20, visited ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

Atiku, who is running for president in 2019, paid a courtesy visit to Jonathan as a new election year draws closer and no clear-cut strong contender against the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged.

The ex-VP is believed to be seeking Jonathan's support for his presidential as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is working tirelessly to form a coalition with other political parties in order to defeat Buhari at all cost.

Atiku was accompanied to Jonathan's residence by a former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who is the director-general of his 2019 presidential campaign.

The former VP ran against Jonathan in 2011 when he emerged as the consensus candidate of the north. But Jonathan won the election.

