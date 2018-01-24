Home > News > Politics >

Atiku visits Governor Fayose in Ekiti

Atiku Ex-Vice President visits Governor Fayose in Ekiti

Fayose led some PDP leaders in Ekiti to welcome Abubakakar in Akure after which they all drove to Ekiti, where the meeting took place.

Atiku Abubakar is known for his swift cross carpeting moves from one political party to another

Ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has met with Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose in Ekiti state on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

Fayose received the former APC stalwart's plane touched down at Akure airport in Ondo state on Wednesday morning, January 24, 2018.

TheCable reports that Fayose led some PDP leaders in Ekiti to welcome Abubakakar in Akure after which they all drove to Ekiti, where the meeting took place.

Why Atiku visited Fayose in Ekiti

Atiku has said he chose to visit Ekiti because of Fayose’s role as an opposition leader and chairman of the PDP governors’ forum.

“Since my return to PDP, this is the first state I am visiting to consult with leadership and party members.

Atiku visits Governor Fayose in Ekiti play

Governor Fayose welcomes ex-VP Atiku Abubakar

Governor Fayose and I had struck a relationship during his first tenure and I respect him for this,” he said.

Atiku further said Fayose’s popularity in Ekiti and Nigeria as a whole was not in doubt judging from his current and past political exploits.

I'm not seeking support ahead of my campaign - Atiku

The former Vice President has said he was not in Ekiti to campaign ahead of the 2019 elections. Atiku also said he was in the state to consult with party leaders on the way forward.

