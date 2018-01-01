Home > News > Politics >

Atiku :  Former VP hopes for unity in 2018

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has shared his couple of hopes for Nigeria and Nigerians in this new year.

He stated them all in his new year message to Nigerians on December 31, 2017, through his official Twitter handle.

Atiku wrote: “As we step into the new year, my hope for Nigeria is that all Nigerians will be united. It is my hope that this year will bring out the empowerment of Nigerians and that all Nigerians will live in a safe and secure country.”

He added that he hopes “all Nigerians will live in an economy that provides them the quality of life they deserve” and that Nigerian youths will “have the opportunity to receive an education that sets the standard for all of Africa and the world.”

Atiku then stated that his commitment to Nigeria in this new year “is to help ensure that Nigeria will rise again and that the hopes of all Nigerians become a reality.”

He declared that this year (2018) marks the birth of Nigeria’s renaissance, as he wrote: “Tell your friends, tell your family and tell your neighbours that 2018 will be the beginning of the renaissance of Nigeria.”

I wish you all a very Happy New Year”, he warmly added.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, concluded Atiku.

