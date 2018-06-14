Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Apostle Suleiman fights with father over Buhari

Apostle Suleiman Pastor fights with father over Buhari

Apostle Johnson Suleiman and his father are quarrelling over the APC and President Buhari.

  • Published:
Apostle Suleiman fights with father over Buhari play

Apostle Johnson Suleiman often attacks President Buhari from the altar

(Daily Post )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries, has fallen out with his dad, Hon Imuodu Sule over President Muhammadu Buhari and the governing APC.

Hon. Sule is a renowned Edo born multimillionaire businessman and father of fiery preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

Sule is also the current APC leader in Auchi as well as the  APC Deputy Leader, Etsako West in Edo State.

His son, Apostle Suleiman often criticizes the APC and President Buhari from the pulpit and that's something that hasn't gone down well with Hon Sule.

Why Hon Sule is publicly speaking out

In a recent media chat with select journalists in Lagos, Sule disclosed why he's finally coming out publicly to give his son a final warning against the backdrop of his persistent and unrelenting criticism of the President Buhari led APC.

Acknowledging and openly confessing his passionate love for his son, Hon. Sule categorically stated that he will no longer condone anyone who undermines the anti corruption crusade of President Buhari. "This is a man I love, respect and hold in high esteem for being a person of integrity over the years", Sule said.

He added that "each time I hear people criticize my party, the (APC), my heart bleeds. Apostle Johnson Suleiman who's my biological son and a renowned preacher of the gospel, is seemingly becoming a consistent critic of the ruling party lately.

"And I am seriously concerned about it as numerous well wishers are now urging me to call my son to order.

"I hereby speak out to let Nigerians know that I have warned my son (Apostle Johnson Suleiman) to immediately leave politics for politicians and focus on his calling as a priest.

"Being a retired army officer, President Buhari is my commander in chief and the overall leader of my party, the APC. Hence, I will do anything in my capacity as a stakeholder to support Mr. President for his noble repositioning of our dear country Nigeria.

"Consequently, anybody who is not supporting the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is an enemy of the nation."

Sule said he decided to publicly speak out this time because his son had travelled abroad for his routine missionary work.

He added that he just wants to let Nigerians and indeed the entire world know that his son has defied all their privately held discussions as father and son on the subject matter over time.

Leaving politics for politicians

Hon. Sule Imoudu also wondered why his son who is a philanthropist and clergy would be seen dabbling into politics every now and again.

In January of 2017, Apostle Suleiman was a guest of the Department of State Security (DSS) for inciting and inflammatory comments against the state.

Apostle Suleiman honored the DSS invitation on Monday, January 30, 2017 when he showed up at the agency's headquarters in Abuja.

The pastor was invited for questioning over his comments on the marauding Fulani herdsmen who have been accused of a spate of killings across Nigeria. He was released soon after.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 June 12 How IBB stole Nigeria's freest and fairest election from MKO Abiolabullet
2 2019 Presidency Keyamo takes shots at Obasanjo, IBB, othersbullet
3 Sowore Presidential aspirant 'threatens' to develop Nigeria, send...bullet

Related Articles

El-Rufai 'Tell me my death date if truly you are an apostle'
Apostle Johnson Suleiman 'Nigerian embassies in 42 countries are in trouble if I'm detained,' Cleric threatens
Giving Back Apostle Johnson Suleman doles out cars, cash to church members
Apostle Johnson Suleman Man of God expels pastor for using church's name for MMM
Johnson Suleiman DSS releases preacher after interrogation
Changing Lives How Apostle Johnson Suleman raised dead woman during ‘Fresh Fire’ crusade
Fayose 'DSS is plotting to detain Oyedepo,' Fayose alleges
Apostle Suleman ‘My father is an APC leader,’ Preacher says
In London Crippled man walks immediately after Nigerian pastor heals him
Frankly Speaking With Jola Sotubo Every state needs a preaching regulation law

Politics

Mr Soji Eniade, the immediate past Head of Service  in Oyo State
In Oyo State Eniade, ex-Head of Service, joins gubernatorial race
Olusegun Mimiko NLC, Labour Party reject ex-governor’s plans to return
INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs
In Kogi State Violence: INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs
June 12: IBB, Obasanjo should bury their heads in shame
June 12 IBB, Obasanjo should bury their heads in shame