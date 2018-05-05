Home > News > Politics >

APC Ward Congress yet to commence in 2 Kaduna LGAs

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as at the time of filing this report officials expected to conduct the exercise were yet to arrive as at about 12 noon.

The nationwide ward congress of All Progressive Congress (APC) is yet to commence in Zaria and Sobongari Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

A correspondent of NAN who visited Limancin-Kona, Kwarbai A, Kwarbai B, Kaura, Gyallesu, Kufena, Muchia, Chikaji, Jama’a, Samaru and Bomo wards among others reports that many party members were gathered at designated areas waiting for take-off of the exercise.

The party members who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed concern over the delay and appealed for justice in the entire exercise.

One of the members said: “I am disappointed, I was here since 7:00a.m. thinking that they will start the election on time, so that we can finish and go about our normal daily businesses.

“APC should endeavour to prove that it is a party for positive change that will contemplate imposing party leadership on members.”

Another party member, noted that the ward congress “is scheduled to start at most by 9:00a.m. but the time now is after 11:00a.m. there is no news of the officials assigned to conduct the election.”

When contacted on telephone, the APC Zonal Chairman, Kaduna North Senatorial District, Alhaji Abubakar Rilwanu said they were still expecting the officials that would conduct the election.

Rilwanu who did not make further comment, however, called on all party members to exercise patience, assuring that the congress would hold.

