APC to sanction Cross River chapter crisis suspects

The party made this known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Bolaji Abudullahi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

APC dismisses Obasanjo's coalition movement play

APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

(Premium Times)
The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it would investigate and prosecute suspected perpetrators of recent undisciplined acts and illegality in its Cross River chapter.

It said that the development had caused undue disaffection among party faithful in the state.

We condemn in totality the recent activities in which some party members allegedly broke in, vandalised and occupied the state secretariat and allegedly claimed that there is a change in leadership of the State Executive Committee.

“All perpetrators of this illegality and acts of gross indiscipline causing undue disaffection among party faithful shall be investigated and prosecuted in line with the party`s constitution.

“It is imperative to state that our great party has laid down procedures of resolving any internal dispute,’’ the statement said.

It maintained that the Mr John Ochalla-led executive of the party in Cross River was the only one duly recognised by its national leadership.

The statement, however, appealed to party members in the state to be calm, law-abiding and to remain loyal to the Ochalla-led executive committee.

It assured that the party’s leadership was poised to resolve all contending issues in Cross Rivers and any of its other chapters across the federation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday, appointed Alhaji Bola Tinubu, one of APC`s founding fathers, to lead its consultation, reconciliation and confidence-building team to resolve all crises within the party.

The measure was to improve cohesion within the party ahead of 2019 general elections.

Tinubu’s assignment would involve resolving disagreements among party members and leadership across the federation.

It would also involve reconciling political office holders in some APC states and addressing the crises in its chapters in Kano, Kogi and Bauchi States.

