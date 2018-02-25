Home > News > Politics >

APC to reconcile differences in Kaduna chapter soon, says Oni

Segun Oni APC to reconcile differences in Kaduna chapter soon

Oni, the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC,  gave the assurance, when he addressed newsmen shortly after he led other committee members to the site of the demolished factional secretariat of the party at 11B,  Sambo Road,  in Kaduna.

  • Published:
Segun Oni play

Segun Oni

(DailyTrust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Segun Oni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Kaduna Chapter Crisis  has given an assurance  that the different factions will  soon reconcile their differences as it begins  a fact finding mission to the state on Sunday.

Oni, the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC,  gave the assurance, when he addressed newsmen shortly after he led other committee members to the site of the demolished factional secretariat of the party at 11B,  Sambo Road,  in Kaduna.

The APC stalwart said the committee was on a fact finding mission and its report would be used by the Bola Tinubu Presidential Committee to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Let me say that we are here on a fact finding mission; the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party is very concerned  with the crisis rocking the party in the state.

“We do not want acrimony within our family and we don’t want a situation where some members will feel bad and aggrieved. That is why we are here.

“ We are also here to appeal to both sides or all the sides that you should sheathe your swords and give us time to put this report together,“ Oni said.

Oni, who apologised to the factional party leaders led by Sen.  Suleiman Hunkuyi and owner of the demolished Secretariat building for arriving at the venue behind schedule, agreed to hold the meeting behind closed  doors  at 8 p:m. on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee  billed to meet with the leadership of the Danladi Wada faction of the APC at its demolished secretariat by 11:00 a.m., arrived the venue at 3:41 p.m..

It would be recalled  that the national headquarters of the APC had set up the committee  following the demolition of the Kaduna APC factional office which was trailed by  public outcry.

The committee chaired by  Oni  has as  members  the party’s National Auditor, George Moghalu,  and National Woman Leader, Rahmatu Alliyu.

Oni  said on arrival that the committee would  meet with Gov. Nasir  el-Rufai and later proceed  to the residence  of the party’s National Chairman, Northwest Zone, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, whose house was also demolished by el-Rufai on April 6, 2017.

He appealed to the aggrieved party leaders  to allow peace to reign  in the state.

Hunkuyi, who received the committee on arrival,  told members of the committee how leaders of the party had waited for six hours before leaving the venue of the interface.

The federal lawmaker  also informed the committee that  while the chairman of the other faction was invited by the NWC for the next National Executive Committee  meeting, its own  chairman (Danladi Wada) was not invited.

“If there will be reconciliation, there should fairness and justice shown to all,“ Hunkyi said.

Earlier, Sen. Shehu Sani (APC,  Kaduna Central ) had addressed newsmen on behalf of the group, insisting that the factional APC chairman, Wada,  remains  the authentic acting party chairman in the state.

Sani, who passed a vote of confidence on the Oni-led committee, however,  left with other leaders of the party before the arrival of the visiting reconciliation team.

“The notice was that they would here by 11:00 a.m.  but all communication to hear from them has remained   futile.

“ We still have confidence in the committee,” Sani said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Presidential Race Fela Durotoye is a breath of fresh air, but 2019 is...bullet
2 Sowore SaharaReporters publisher says Buhari has no brain, declares...bullet
3 Oyegun The 79-year-old APC chairman giving Tinubu a hard nut to crackbullet

Related Articles

APC Party organizes football tournament for youths
Emeka Ojukwu 'My father would be proud of my decision to join APC'
Oyegun 17 APC Governors 'plot to remove' party's National Chairman
Nollywood Dollars, numbers and why most Nigerian movies look the same
Benue Flood APC Chairman, Oyegun visits victims
Praise and Worship How Western influence broke spirituality and identity in African music
Oyegun Buhari came when Nigeria was about to collapse - APC chairman
Segun Oni Ex-Gov says salary arrears in states will soon be history
Omowunmi Akande Osinbajo preaches unity at burial of ex-APC chairman’s wife
Fayose Gwamnan yace tsohon gwamnonin jihar Kayode Fayemi da Segun Oni ba zasu iya lashe zaben 2018

Politics

Under-Aged Voting: PDP rejects INEC's probe panel
INEC PDP rejects agency’s investigative committee on under-aged voting
In Sierra Leone ECOWAS Long-Term Observers arrives
Tinubu's Letter: Oyegun, Buhari hold closed door meeting
Oyegun APC chairman meets President Buhari over Tinubu’s letter
Tinubu's Letter: Oyegun, Buhari hold closed door meeting
Oyegun APC Chairman responds to Tinubu's criticism