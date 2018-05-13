Home > News > Politics >

APC sweeps Oyo LG poll, wins all chairmanship, councillorship seats

In Oyo State APC sweeps LG poll, wins all chairmanship, councillorship seats

The party also won the councillorship seats in the 610 wards in the state in the local government election  held on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The All Progressives  Congress(APC)  has won all the chairmanship seats in the 33 local government councils and the 35 Local Council Development Areas in the state.

The party also won the councillorship seats in the 610 wards in the state in the local government election  held on Saturday.

Announcing the results in Ibadan on Sunday, Mr John Ajeigbe, the Chairman of  Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), described the election as free, fair and credible.

He commended residents of the state  for conducting themselves in an orderly manner and for complying with  rules and regulations during the exercise.

”It is  hoped that this kind of maturity exhibited before and during the conduct of the election will be sustained so that good democratic values would  be further achieved at the grassroots,’’ he said.

He  also lauded the security operatives for their support, saying this ensured safety of lives and property during the election period.

But Mr Sunday Igbinsola, the Secretary of  Accord party in the state,  described the election“  as a show of shame.’’

He said  many stakeholders within even the ruling  APC  had distanced  themselves from the exercise.

”I will simply say here that the election was a failure and the APC government will definitely return  tax payers money when it is time to answer questions, ” Igbinsola said.

The Socialist Party of Nigeria(SPN)  in the state, on its  part,   described the poll as “ stage-managed fraud.’’

According to Mr Kolapo Oladapo, the Chairman of SPN, the name and logo of his party, appeared on the ballot papers inspite of  the candidate being   denied nomination form.

This is a monumental fraud against our party and every one that believes in open democratic process, ” Oladapo said.

NAN reports that the only female contender, Fatimoh Gildado (APC),  won the championship seat of   Orire North LCDA  with 5,787 votes.

Mr Olajuwon Alao-Akala, a son of a  former governor of Oyo State,  Adebayo Alao-Akala, also won the chairmanship  seat of Ogbomoso Local Government Council  with 9,026 votes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yahaya Bello Governor mocks OBJ, refers to him as old politicianbullet
2 Ekiti APC Primary Police recover charm, cash from suspected thugsbullet
3 APC Party shifts LG congress to Monday in Imobullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo APC is strong, committed to offering hope to electorate
Fayose Gov says Fayemi's defeat in Ekiti guber poll is rest assured
Ayo Fayose Governor to Fayemi: Don’t celebrate yet
Fayose Ekiti Governor says it's better to owe workers than sack them
Pulse Opinion Ali Modu Sheriff’s return to APC proves that politicians are shameless
Dino Melaye 5 lessons Kogi Senator has taught us on how to be a Nigerian politician
APC Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account, handler reacts
Buhari More reactions trail President’s decision to seek reelection
Olusegun Osoba Former Governor's daughter celebrates wedding engagement
Muhammadu Buhari Ghana Institute hails Nigeria president’s people-oriented programmes

Politics

Buhari spending more on Nigerians than previous governments - Osinbajo
Osinbajo APC is strong, committed to offering hope to electorate
Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account
In Oyo APC holds parallel LG congresses
Hacker takes over party’s official Twitter account
Kaduna LG Polls APC widens lead, wins Sabon Gari, Igabi
 
In Niger State Bye-Election: APC candidates clear councillorship seats in 3 wards