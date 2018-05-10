APC shifts Ekiti governorship primary to May 12

Home > News > Politics >

Ekiti APC slates its governorship primary election for Saturday, May 12.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti has moved its governorship primary election from Friday, May 11, 2018 to Saturday, May 12, 2018.

National publicity secretary of the APC Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, announced in a statement that “the All Progressives Congress APC has rescheduled the Ekiti governorship primary election for Saturday May 12, 2018. Time: 8am prompt.

“This followed consultation between the APC National Working Committee NWC, aspirants and other stakeholders."

Violent primary

The APC governorship primary election in Ekiti ended on a violent and inconclusive note on May 5, 2018 after other aspirants accused Solid Minerals Minister and former Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi of rigging the vote.

Thugs seized the venue of the election as everyone scampered for safety.

Fayemi has denied trying to manipulate the process for his benefit and has blamed sore losers for the violence.

The Ekiti governorship election holds on July 14, 2018 and the contest will be between the Ayodele Fayose backed PDP and the APC.

The PDP settled for Kolapo Olusola-Eleka as its flagbearer in a peaceful primary election conducted on May 8, 2018.

Olusola-Eleka is Deputy to incumbent Governor Fayose, the vocal and acerbic current occupant of Ekiti government house.

33 aspirants are jostling for the sole APC flagbearer ticket, including Fayemi, Babafemi Ojudu and Segun Oni--all heavyweights in their own rights.

