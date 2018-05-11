APC ready for LG congresses in Zamfara, says Committee

news

Amb. Dauda Danladi, the Chairman, National Committee for Ward and Local Government congresses, All Progressives Congress (APC), says the committee has concluded arrangement to conduct local government congresses of the party in the state.

Danladi stated this in Gusau on Friday while distributing the election materials of the congress to members of the state APC local organising committee.

NAN reports that the party had fixed Saturday, May 12 for the conduct of the local government congresses of the party nationwide.

NAN also reports that a total of 3,969 winners emerged on consensus at the wards congresses of the party in the state last Saturday.

According to him, both election and consensus processes would be used at the congresses in the 14 local government areas of the state.

“We have almost completed all the arrangements to conduct tomorrow’s local government congress of the party.

“We have introduced ballot paper system of the congreses to add credibility to the exercise, we have received and screened almost 95 per cent of all the forms from different contestants across the 14 local government area of the state”, he added.

In his remark, the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Lawal Abubakar urged members of the party and entire people of the state to be law abiding before, during and after the exercise.

“We know all the guidelines of this congress given to us by the national Secretariat of our party, we should adhere to them,” he said.