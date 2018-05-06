APC national leadership to decide next step for Ekiti primary

Home > News > Politics >

Ex-Ekiti governor, Kayode Fayemi, had accused some of his fellow aspirants of disrupting the election because he was in the lead.

Governor Al-Makura of Nasarawa state

(Nasarawa News Online)
Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura, who chaired the committee which organised the cancelled Ekiti APC governorship primary, has said that the party's leadership will make the final decision on the exercise.

The primary which held on Saturday, May 5, 2018, was marred by violence as some aggrieved party agents disrupted the process and smashed Ballot boxes.

They alleged that the election was not credible, accusing the Minister of Mines and Steel development, who is also an aspirant, of compromising the exercise.

The incident forced Al-Makura and the aspirants to reach an agreement to suspend the primary.

The Minister of Mines and Steel, Kayode Fayemi casting his vote at the Ekiti APC primaries held on Saturday, May 5, 2018

 

Speaking on the way forward, the governor, who spoke through his media aide, Yakubu Lamai, said his committee will submit its report to the APC national secretariat so "they can take a stand".

"There has been no development. You know up till now, there isn’t even a definite answer to go with everything. So, we are on our way out of town right now.

"When we settle down, we will now go to the national secretariat to brief them so as a party they can take a stand.

"The exercise is a national assignment so the party will have to decide what do we want to do. Do we call all the aspirants and have a meeting with them? Do we take the process to Abuja, what is more important? Do we put it before the president and say what is really the issue? The leadership of the party will decide," Lamai told The Cable.

ALSO READ: Fayose mocks APC over violent governorship primary

Fayemi, however, blamed the failed primary on the "desperation" of some of his fellow contenders among whom he said were Babafemi Ojudu and Bimbo Daramola.

A statement he issued on Sunday, May 6, said the process was disrupted because he (Fayemi) was leading in the poll.

