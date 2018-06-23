Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

APC National Convention: Supporters not hindered by rain

APC National Convention Supporters not hindered by rain

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who went round the city, saw APC supporters, who came from different parts of the country, dancing and jubilating under the rain.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Yahaya Bello and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other delegates from Kogi and Kwara have been left stranded as men of the Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have taken over stands at the APC National Convention in Abuja. play

Members of the APC at a rally (illustration)

(Scan News Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The arena of the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention was busy and choked by supporters who turned up in large numbers to cheer their candidates in spite of the Saturday rain in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who went round the city, saw APC supporters, who came from different parts of the country, dancing and jubilating under the rain.

Mrs Talatu Kabir, a member of the APC in the FCT, said “no situation could deter us from supporting our candidates, without supporters, the convention would be boring.”

She said that supporters were the ones making politicians relevant.

“We are politicians, so, come rain or sun; we must come out to support our candidates because without supporters, the politicians are nothing.

“I am supporting Adams Oshiomole and Ramatu Aliyu but whoever wins does not matter because we will all joins hands to work for the growth of the party.

“We have seen their previous performances in office and I believe they will do better.”

Mr Usman Aliyu, a supporter from Zamfara, said that he travelled all the way to Abuja for the convention,
adding that the rain would not stop him from cheering his candidate.

Aliyu added that it was rainy season so it was expected that there could be rain “so, we are not bothered about it, we believe the convention will be carried out peacefully.”

In another development, business men and women said they were happy because they recorded
high sale, irrespective of the rain.

A snack seller, Mrs Tosin Taiwo, said business was good in spite of the rain that was thought could obstruct everything.

She expressed optimism to sell more, saying “with the peaceful nature of the convention, I believe people will like to have something to eat.”

Mr Muhammed Sani, a food seller, also said business was good as he had recorded high patronage.

Sani said “we thank God that business is actually moving in spite of the rain. We are expecting more customers and more gain before the end the day.” 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ekiti Election How federal government plans to defeat PDP, Fayosebullet
2 Obasanjo Former President says no one can intimidate himbullet
3 Fayemi Ado Ekiti stands still for APC Mega rallybullet

Related Articles

APC Convention Buhari arrives Eagles Square amidst cheers
APC Convention Melaye says he's happy to be missing from party's event because it's a 'joke'
APC Convention Yahaya Bello, Lai Mohammed 'stranded' as Police, Civil Defence officers take over Kogi, Kwara stand
APC Convention Youths threaten to scatter gathering over imposition
APC Convention Police deploy 5,000 officers, 2 helicopters to Eagles Square
Oshiomhole How ex Edo Governor became APC Chairman in waiting
APC Chairmanship Oshiomhole unopposed as Ebri withdraws
Abiola Ajimobi 6,800 delegates to vote at APC Convention
Oshiomhole PDP will collapse when I become APC chairman

Politics

Army says soldiers will be on standby for Rivers LG elections
Nyesom Wike Rivers LG Polls: Rivers governor commends RSIEC
Governor Yahaya Bello and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other delegates from Kogi and Kwara have been left stranded as men of the Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have taken over stands at the APC National Convention in Abuja.
Abiola Ajimobi APC national convention sign for 2019 victory – Oyo State Gov.
Governor Yahaya Bello and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other delegates from Kogi and Kwara have been left stranded as men of the Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have taken over stands at the APC National Convention in Abuja.
APC National Convention 6,800 delegates converge in Abuja
Former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole has be confirmed as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
APC Convention Adams Oshiomhole elected National Chairman