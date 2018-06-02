APC National Convention scribe resigns

news

The Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Committee, Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu, has resigned his appointment.

Uwajumogu told newsmen on Saturday in Abuja that he took the decision for personal reasons to attend to some family issues.

He also explained the decision was especially to douse tension and calm fraying nerves, and to advance the progress of the APC in Imo.

He thanked the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for the privilege given him to serve.

The former scribe also thanked all those who stood by him and wished the National Convention Committee and the entire party a successful conclusion of the exercise slated for June 23.

Uwajumogu who said his resignation letter had been received by the party’s leadership, debunked insinuations that he embezzled the committee funds.

He maintained that he had kept a clean record and judiciously utilised all funds that were made available to the committee since it was inaugurated.

He, however, alleged that Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo is a “massive basket of fraud”.

This, he said, was especially so because most projects that were said to have been developed by the state government were non-existent.

He added that the governor should have been in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but for the impunity he presently enjoys.

According to him, Okorocha is running Imo as his personal estate, a development, he said, was now the concern of the entire South-East region.

Besides, he further claimed that the governor had lost popularity in the region because of his style of governance and high handedness.

He, however, said that the region had endorsed the second term in office of three officers from the region who are members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

He noted that the decision was not accepted by Okorocha whom he said was also not comfortable with his position as secretary of the national convention committee.

“Now that I have resigned as secretary of the committee, I hope Gov. Okorocha will accept the results that will come out from the National Convention,” Uwajumogu said.