Home > News > Politics >

APC :  Makarfi tells group to 'work the talk'

APC Makarfi tells group to 'work the talk'

Makarfi said this while responding to questions on a few issues in an interview with Vanguard.

  • Published:
Makarfi denies interest presidential ticket play

The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former National Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has called on the APC-led Federal government to work the talk because “the suffering in the land is too much.”

Makarfi said this while responding to questions on a few issues in an interview with Vanguard.

He spoke about the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, PDP’s recent convention, his presidential ambition and the return of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

About how far the APC government has fulfilled its promises, he responded: “The APC government should walk the talk. They came with policies that sounded sweet on the face of it but no implementation. The suffering in the land is too much.

He added that “the division in the land is alarming”, with “high level of insecurity and unprecedented kidnapping

He however noted that although “you may say it is not the fault of this government but leadership is crucial to resolving some of these challenges.”

Makarfi explained the major challenges faced by the PDP at the convention to include: enlisting ward, local government and state executives for the process; funding of the convention and micro-zoning of candidates.

Speaking about micro-zoning, he said it was “unfortunate”, but members were only “exercising their fundamental right to aspire and contest for positions.”

When asked if he will contest the presidency, Makarfi replied: “I am pleased that people think that way of me and I will seriously consider it if I am offered but until the offer is made, you don’t give specific answer to what has not been offered.”

Regarding the possible return of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to the PDP, Makarfi replied: “It is not a game-changer as people would want to call it but an indication that, very soon, people will be trooping into the PDP.”

He however added that: “the return of Atiku Abubakar to the party” would be “a big plus”, since “he was a founding member of the party, somebody we respect.”

He lauded Atiku saying: “He is very resourceful politically and can add value to the party.”

Article by Muhammed Adenowo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Ekiti Election PDP wins 16 LG chairmanship, 177 councillorship seats in pollbullet
2 In Kebbi Ex-governor, 6 other PDP chieftains defect to APCbullet
3 Buhari New bill authorises hospitals to treat gunshot victims...bullet

Related Articles

In Kebbi Ex-governor, 6 other PDP chieftains defect to APC
In Osun Governor Aregbesola presents state's 2018 budget
Fayemi PDP can’t return to power in Ekiti – Minister
Oyegun APC "took over a totally collapsed country", says party chairman
Reno Omokri GEJ's ex-aide shows disappointment at Buhari’s 17 achievements in 2017
Buhari New bill authorises hospitals to treat gunshot victims without Police report

Politics

Prof Wole Soyinka
Fuel Scarcity Prof. Soyinka attacks FG
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri GEJ's ex-aide shows disappointment at Buhari’s 17 achievements in 2017
Osun govt. receives N6.3bn Paris Club refund
In Osun Governor Aregbesola presents state's 2018 budget
APC National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun
Oyegun APC "took over a totally collapsed country", says party chairman