APC :  Makarfi tells group to 'work the talk'

Former National Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has called on the APC-led Federal government to work the talk because “the suffering in the land is too much.”

Makarfi said this while responding to questions on a few issues in an interview with Vanguard.

He spoke about the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, PDP’s recent convention, his presidential ambition and the return of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

About how far the APC government has fulfilled its promises, he responded: “The APC government should walk the talk. They came with policies that sounded sweet on the face of it but no implementation. The suffering in the land is too much.”

He added that “the division in the land is alarming”, with “high level of insecurity and unprecedented kidnapping”

He however noted that although “you may say it is not the fault of this government but leadership is crucial to resolving some of these challenges.”

Makarfi explained the major challenges faced by the PDP at the convention to include: enlisting ward, local government and state executives for the process; funding of the convention and micro-zoning of candidates.

Speaking about micro-zoning, he said it was “unfortunate”, but members were only “exercising their fundamental right to aspire and contest for positions.”

When asked if he will contest the presidency, Makarfi replied: “I am pleased that people think that way of me and I will seriously consider it if I am offered but until the offer is made, you don’t give specific answer to what has not been offered.”

Regarding the possible return of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to the PDP, Makarfi replied: “It is not a game-changer as people would want to call it but an indication that, very soon, people will be trooping into the PDP.”

He however added that: “the return of Atiku Abubakar to the party” would be “a big plus”, since “he was a founding member of the party, somebody we respect.”

He lauded Atiku saying: “He is very resourceful politically and can add value to the party.”

Article by Muhammed Adenowo