APC leadership warns Governor Rochas Okorocha

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned Governor Rochas Okorocha over his comment on the just concluded Imo state congress.

The Governor had earlier vowed to make sure the party chairman, John Oyegun goes to jail for disobeying a court order stopping the Imo state congress, according to Vanguard.

Okorocha Vs Oyegun

The Imo state governor accused the party chairman of swearing in in Hilary Ekeh as Imo APC chairman despite the fact that there was a case in court over his eligibility.

Okorocha said Oyegun went ahead with Ekeh's inauguration to get back at him because he opposed the elongation of his tenure

Ekeh was re-elected as Imo APC party Chairman in the recently concluded state congress in May 2018.

Okorocha accused of anti-party moves

Following the announcement of the congress results that returned Ekeh as chairman, Okorocha made an announcement declaring Chris Oguoma as chairman of the APC in Imo.

This move prompted the Imo APC state executives to report the Governor to the party leadership.

The APC in Imo state accused Okorocha of anti-party activities and also called on the APC chairman, John Oyegun to take disciplinary measures against the Governor.

APC’s warning

The APC spokesman, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, while reacting to claim that the party flouted a court order, called on Okorocha to stop making allegations that don’t have facts.

According to Vanguard, Abdullahi said “In reacting to recent allegations by the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun ‘disobeyed’ court orders regarding congresses in Imo State and inauguration of the state’s Party executives, the APC wishes to state that these allegations are spurious as the Party did not at any time receive any court injunctions regarding the congresses in Imo.”

It also urged“the Imo State Governor to desist from making these kinds of allegations that have no basis in facts.”

“In conducting the congresses across the country, in considering the outcomes of each one of them and in swearing in the respective State chairmen, the National Working Committee, NWC, had strictly followed the guiding rules and the Constitution of the Party,” it added.