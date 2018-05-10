Home > News > Politics >

APC fine-tunes internal strategies toward South-East LG congresses

The APC South-East Publicity Secretary, Chief Hycienth Ngwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Enugu while speaking on the forthcoming LG Congresses.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured that it would be going into the South-East Local Government (LG) Congresses as ‘’one big and indivisible family.’’

“I assure you that it will be very smooth, more than the Ward Congresses,  various support agencies and organisations for the exercise have been fully notified,’’ he said

Ngwu said that the party Appeal Committee Panel, sitting in different states in the zone, had done a great work BY assuaging ill-feelings.

He said the committee was also managing the complaints of aggrieved members arising from the Ward Congresses.

We are still having one voice in the party, the congress Appeal Committee Panels in various states in the zone had assuaged most of the complaints and petitions from the Ward Congresses held last Saturday.

“Certainly, the foundation had been laid for peaceful LG Congresses in the zone,’’ he said.

According to him, the LG Congresses would be totally peaceful, adding that the number of people participating, including party members, INEC officials and the Appeal Committee was already known.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Congresses have been slated for Saturday, May 12, throughout all the council areas within the five states in the South-East.

