APC faction announces excos, IBB’s aide emerges spokesman

The R-APC, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, announced that it has left the ruling APC because of its inability to meet its potentials for good governance.
Kazeem Afegbua, the former media aide to former President Ibrahim Babangida is the faction’s spokesman, according to Daily Post.
According to the faction’s chairman, Buba Galadima, I stand here before you as the Chairman of the reformed APC to remind you that preparatory to 2015, the nPDP merged with APC to wrestle power, but the content of that agreement were breached.
“The APC in the last three years has performed poorly and refused to sustain its core values.
“The APC government was a monumental disaster even worse than the government it replaced."
Buba Galadima – National Chairman
Bala Muhd Gwagwarwa – national deputy chairman, north
Theo Nkire – national deputy chairman, south-east
Eko Olakunle – national vice-chairman, south-west
Hussaini Dambo – national vice-chairman, north-west
Mahmud Mohammed Abubakar – national vice-chairman, north-central
Godwin Akaan – deputy national secretary
Fatai Atanda – national secretary
Kazeem Afegbua – national publicity secretary
Daniel Bwala – financial secretary
Abba Malami Taura – deputy national auditor
Kayode Omotosho – national treasurer
Nicholas Asuzu – national youth leader
Baride A. Gwezia – legal adviser
Aisha Kaita – national woman leader
Fatima Adamu – national welfare secretary
Isiak Akinwumi – deputy financial secretary
Bashir Mai Mashi – deputy national treasurer
Hauwa Adam Mamuda – deputy welfare secretary
Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir – deputy national publicity secretary
M. T. Liman – national organising secretary
Theo Sheshi – deputy national organising secretary
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole had earlier said that he will work towards resolving the crisis in the party.
Also, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with top members of the nPDP bloc, including Senate President Bukola Saraki following rumours of defection in May 2018.