APC faction announces excos, IBB’s aide emerges spokesman

Reformed All Progressives Congress  R-APC announces excos, IBB's aide emerges spokesman

The R-APC, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, announced that it has left the ruling APC because of its inability to meet its potentials for good governance.

A new faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) known as the Reformed-APC (R-APC), has issued a statement announcing its national executives. Kazeem Afegbua, the former media aide to former President Ibrahim Babangida is the faction’s spokesman. play

Kassim Afegbua, spokesperson of former Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB)

(Daily Post)
A new faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) known as the Reformed-APC (R-APC), has issued a statement announcing its national executives.

Kazeem Afegbua, the former media aide to former President Ibrahim Babangida is the faction’s spokesman, according to Daily Post.

The R-APC, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, announced that it has left the ruling APC because of its inability to meet its potentials for good governance.

According to the faction’s chairman, Buba Galadima, I stand here before you as the Chairman of the reformed APC to remind you that preparatory to 2015, the nPDP merged with APC to wrestle power, but the content of that agreement were breached.

“The APC in the last three years has performed poorly and refused to sustain its core values.

“The APC government was a monumental disaster even worse than the government it replaced."

See list of R-APC excos obtained from Daily Post, below:

  1. Buba Galadima – National Chairman

  2. Bala Muhd Gwagwarwa – national deputy chairman, north

  3. Theo Nkire – national deputy chairman, south-east

  4. Eko Olakunle – national vice-chairman, south-west

  5. Hussaini Dambo – national vice-chairman, north-west

  6. Mahmud Mohammed Abubakar – national vice-chairman, north-central

  7. Godwin Akaan – deputy national secretary

  8. Fatai Atanda – national secretary

  9. Kazeem Afegbua – national publicity secretary

  10. Daniel Bwala – financial secretary

  11. Abba Malami Taura – deputy national auditor

  12. Kayode Omotosho – national treasurer

  13. Nicholas Asuzu – national youth leader

  14. Baride A. Gwezia – legal adviser

  15. Aisha Kaita – national woman leader

  16. Fatima Adamu – national welfare secretary

  17. Isiak Akinwumi – deputy financial secretary

  18. Bashir Mai Mashi – deputy national treasurer

  19. Hauwa Adam Mamuda – deputy welfare secretary

  20. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir – deputy national publicity secretary

  21. M. T. Liman – national organising secretary

  22. Theo Sheshi – deputy national organising secretary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole had earlier said that he will work towards resolving the crisis in the party.

Also, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with top members of the nPDP bloc, including Senate President Bukola Saraki following rumours of defection in May 2018.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

