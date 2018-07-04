APC faction announces excos, IBB’s aide emerges spokesman

news

A new faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) known as the Reformed-APC (R-APC), has issued a statement announcing its national executives.

Kazeem Afegbua, the former media aide to former President Ibrahim Babangida is the faction’s spokesman, according to Daily Post.

The R-APC, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, announced that it has left the ruling APC because of its inability to meet its potentials for good governance.

According to the faction’s chairman, Buba Galadima, I stand here before you as the Chairman of the reformed APC to remind you that preparatory to 2015, the nPDP merged with APC to wrestle power, but the content of that agreement were breached.

“The APC in the last three years has performed poorly and refused to sustain its core values.

“The APC government was a monumental disaster even worse than the government it replaced."

See list of R-APC excos obtained from Daily Post, below:

Buba Galadima – National Chairman Bala Muhd Gwagwarwa – national deputy chairman, north Theo Nkire – national deputy chairman, south-east Eko Olakunle – national vice-chairman, south-west Hussaini Dambo – national vice-chairman, north-west Mahmud Mohammed Abubakar – national vice-chairman, north-central Godwin Akaan – deputy national secretary Fatai Atanda – national secretary Kazeem Afegbua – national publicity secretary Daniel Bwala – financial secretary Abba Malami Taura – deputy national auditor Kayode Omotosho – national treasurer Nicholas Asuzu – national youth leader Baride A. Gwezia – legal adviser Aisha Kaita – national woman leader Fatima Adamu – national welfare secretary Isiak Akinwumi – deputy financial secretary Bashir Mai Mashi – deputy national treasurer Hauwa Adam Mamuda – deputy welfare secretary Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir – deputy national publicity secretary M. T. Liman – national organising secretary Theo Sheshi – deputy national organising secretary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole had earlier said that he will work towards resolving the crisis in the party.