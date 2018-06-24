APC Convention is a quit notice signal to PDP, Fayose in Ekiti State

news

The Presidency says the All Progressive Congress (APC) convention holding at the Eagle Square, Abuja, would be a quit notice signal to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, gave the assurance to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the ongoing convention arena.

Enang, who said he expected a peaceful poll at the convention, said the successful completion of the occasion would also indicate a quit notice to the Ekiti State’s incumbent governor, Ayo Fayose.

NAN reports that the governorship election in the state, which is scheduled to hold on July 14, has the immediate-past Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, as the APC gubernatorial candidate.

”It is a signal to PDP and Ayo Peter Fayose that we have served him quit notice and that he will quit.

”With the strength of APC in the Federal Government at the federal level and the strength of APC in Ekiti State, we will win Ekiti and we will sack PDP from the seat,” Enang said.

He said he expected a fruitful and rancour-free convention.

He urged the winners and losers in the ongoing convention to display a spirit of sportsmanship.

”My words for the winners today, be magnanimous in victory, and for the losers, be also accommodating. Let all those who lose also play into the party, let those who win accommodate those who may not win today,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, said the convention would go well and come out successful.

”You can see that everybody is happy to be here. We are lucky that we have Muhammadu Buhari as our president; everybody loves him.

”No matter the differences or disagreement in the generality of membership, the president’s position as a beloved leader and mentor is sacrosanct. And I think that will contribute largely to the final successful outcome of this convention,” he said.