APC Congresses: Police, Army block commuters in Zamfara

Hundreds of travellers were on Saturdays denied passage through Zamfara by armed security personnel following the conduct of the All Progressive Congress (APC) ward congresses in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fierce looking police, army and civil defense personnel had blocked all exits out of Gusau, the state capital, leaving motorists travelling out of the state stranded.

Some of the motorists especially commercial vehicles leaving the state capital as early as 7.00 am could not go beyond the outskirts of the town as they were stopped by the security personnel.

Many of the vehicle owners and passengers were seen wearing long faces unsure of what to do.

Some of them who spoke to NAN lamented that no announcement was made to the effect, and that the development had affected their business schedules.

Sale Moriki, a commercial driver going to Kano from Gusau, expressed disappointment over the development.

“If the government is serious, it would have reached out to our union leaders who would have prepared us before we came out, so, that drivers and passengers would plan ahead, ’’ he said.

When NAN contacted the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Mohammed Shehu, he said the restriction of movement was to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise.