APC Congress: Officials returned unopposed in Jigawa

Members of the All Progressives Party Congress (APC) in Jigawa on Saturday re-elected all their state officials for another term through consensus.

Speaking after the exercise, Chairman, Committee for the Congress in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Umar, announced the return of all the 35 officials unopposed.

In his post-election speech, the re-elected chairman of the party, Alhaji Sani Kiri, promised that they would not betray the confidence reposed in them.

He said the gesture was an indication that the party was well organised in the state, and therefore expressed optimism that APC would sweep the polls during the 2019 general elections.

Also commenting on the exercise, Gov Muhammad Badaru of the state commended the delegates for re-electing their leaders.

He expressed confidence in the leaders, urging them to discharge their responsibilities diligently.

Badaru also urged all party members to remain loyal and united to enable the party achieve its desired goals.