APC Congress: Gov. Bello calls for peace, progress of party

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has called on members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and stakeholders in the state to work for peace, progress and unity of the party.

Bello made the called when he received members of the APC wards and Local Government Congress Committee on Saturday in Minna.

He called on the members of the party to be united and ensure fairness, justice and accountability in building enduring foundation for the party.

“We are building a structure that will outlive us, and the only way to do that is to build foundation of fairness, justice, equity and transparency,” he said.

He urged stakeholders at the state, local government and ward levels to remain steadfast in promoting the ideals that would ensure the consolidation of the gains of the party.

Earlier, Chief Ray Murphy, Chairman, APC Ward and Local Government Congress Committee, urged stakeholders to support the policies and programmes of the party.

He said that the support would move the party to greater height at all levels.

“We are not in Niger state to create division but rather to ensure consensus building,” he said.

He advised stakeholders to see the congress as an opportunity to further strengthen the party.