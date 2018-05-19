APC State congress: Gombe returns Executives through affirmation

news

Gombe State Delegates at All Progressives Congress (APC) State Congress have returned all the State party executives to serve for another term.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the election, which was done through affirmation, indicated the return of 31 former executive members and the election of five new others.

NAN also reports that the congress was conducted under peaceful atmosphere, with adequate security presence.

Speaking during the exercise, Chairman, Committee for the Congress, Alhaji Zubairu Abubakar, said all the executives were returned through affirmation.

“There was no election; it was only affirmation; the party has arranged everything even before our arrival, it was easier for us,” he said.

He described the exercise as the most peaceful and devoid of rancor, adding that other states should emulate Gombe.

In his remarks, former governor of the state and now a serving senator, Danjuma Goje, called for the unity of the party, which he said was the only way to win the general election in 2019.

“Our unity is the only path to victory; it is possible for us win the governorship in 2019,” he said.

Goje advised the re-elected executives of the party, to carry everybody along.