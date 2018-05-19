Home > News > Politics >

APC State congress: Gombe returns Executives through affirmation

APC State Congress Gombe returns Executives through affirmation

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the election, which was done through affirmation, indicated the return of  31 former executive members and the election of five new others.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Imo APC congress holds in secret play

APC-Logo

(dailypost.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gombe State Delegates at All Progressives Congress (APC) State Congress have returned all the State party executives to serve for another term.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the election, which was done through affirmation, indicated the return of  31 former executive members and the election of five new others.

NAN also reports that the congress was conducted under peaceful atmosphere, with adequate security presence.

Speaking during the exercise, Chairman, Committee for the Congress, Alhaji Zubairu Abubakar, said all the executives were returned through affirmation.

There was no election; it was only affirmation; the party has arranged everything even before our arrival, it was easier for us,” he said.

He described the exercise as the most peaceful and devoid of rancor, adding that other states should emulate Gombe.

In his remarks, former governor of the state and now a serving senator, Danjuma Goje, called for the unity of the party, which he said was the only way to win the general election in 2019.

“Our unity is the only path to victory; it is possible for us win the governorship in  2019,” he said.

Goje advised the re-elected executives of the party, to carry everybody along. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Otedola Billionaire businessman denies governorship rumoursbullet
2 Buhari APC will be disgraced in Ekiti, Fayose tells Presidentbullet
3 Segun Adeniyi Ya’Adua’s aide says Buhari has no contender in 2019bullet

Related Articles

In Zamfara State Serving Commissioner emerges APC Chairman
In Ondo Over 50 injured as thugs storm APC congress
In Oyo State Again, parallel APC congresses as crisis deepens
In Kogi State APC gets two executives from parallel congresses
APC Congress There is no substantive suit against APC or Oyegun, says Bauchi Governor
In Imo APC congress holds in secret
In Ondo Adetimehin emerges APC chairman
In Katsina APC returns 36 executives unopposed
In Bauchi Assembly Speaker chides Dogara, others over court action
APC State Congress Police beef up security at Gombe venue with 500 personnel

Politics

Serving Commissioner emerges APC Chairman in Zamfara
In Zamfara State Serving Commissioner emerges APC Chairman
Over 50 injured as thugs storm Ondo APC congress
In Ondo Over 50 injured as thugs storm APC congress
Oyo Gov says he washed dead bodies for 8 years
In Oyo State Again, parallel APC congresses as crisis deepens
The chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Kogi state, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo
In Kogi State APC gets two executives from parallel congresses