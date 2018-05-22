APC commends Kwara for petition free congress

news

The APC appeal committee in Kwara State has said there is no petition or appeal against the state congress conducted by the national secretariat of the party at Banquet hall, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Osita Egwuatu, made the clarification during a courtesy visit to Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed at Government House, Ilorin.

Egwuatu said they were in the State for the hearing of petitions thrown up after last Saturday's congress.

Egwuatu said the committee has not received any complaint against the congress held in Kwara.

In his reaction, Governor Ahmed said the state will continue to strengthen the party in order to give it the much desired support that will ensure victory and sustenance in power at the national level.

Ahmed added that the congress election was a reflection of what happened at the ward and local government congresses in the state which he said was largely due to the inclusive process that allows input into the selection and election processes.

'Inclusive process in Kwara'

According to the governor, “the successful ward, local government and state congresses was largely due to the peaceful environment and most importantly the inclusive process that the state party system allows”.

He said the inclusive style of the party allows for ventilation of differences and amicable resolutions; noting that the appeal committee is not unlikely to receive petitions but may not be a genuine one.