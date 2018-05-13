Home > News > Politics >

APC candidates clear councillorship seats in 3 wards in Niger

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared councillorship seats in a bye-election conducted in three wards in Niger, the State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) disclosed.

The Secretary of the commission, Alhaji Abdullahi Habibu, said at a news conference in Minna on Sunday that the APC candidate for Barwa Ward in Wushishi Local Government Area, Malam Umar Sheshi, was declared winner of the election.

He said the APC candidate scored 1,087 votes against Malam Sagir Ahmadu of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who scored 256 and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 370 votes.

In Izom ward, Gurara Local Government Area, he said Mr Adamu Suleiman, APC candidate emerged as winner, having scored 941 votes against PDP’s candidate, Mr Abdullahi Mohammed, who got 435 votes,  while Mr Rabiu Salihu of APGA got nine votes.

He said Mr Umar Umaru, the APC candidate, emerged unopposed for Esasa ward of Katcha Local Government Area of the state and was declared winner of the councillorship seat.

