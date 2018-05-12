Home > News > Politics >

Again, Kogi APC holds parallel congress in Lokoja LG

NAN reports that on May 6, the ward congress by the APC was plunged into confusion, as both Audu/Faleke and Gov. Yahaya Bello factions held separate exercise.

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Kogi state, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Kogi state, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo

The AP in Kogi on Saturday again held parallel congress during the local government congress in Lokoja Local Government.

A Correspondent of the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the exercise in Lokoja Local Government reports that the development led to emergence of two parallel executives of the party in the local government.

In Lokoja Local Government , the parallel congresses were held at the St Luke Primary School, Adankolo and Lokoja Local Government hall.

While the faction led by the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo held its congress at St Luke Primary School, the Alhaji Ibrahim Ahovi led faction held its own inside the hall.

Mr Usman Mamanlafia emerged Chairman at the Congress that took place at St LukePry School while Mr Maikudi Bature, was elected the new Chairman at the Congress which held at the local government hall.

The elections went peacefully at the two venues with the presence of 248 delegates from the 10 wards in Lokoja Local Government

The Congress held at St Luke Primary School was supervised by INEC officials while policemen were on ground to provide security.

Speaking shortly after, Mailafia pledged to run an inclusive administration , urging aggrieved party members to close ranks.

Bature who emerged winner at the factional Congress held inside the local government hall promised to meet the expectations of party members in the council area.

Earlier , the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Mr Haruna Isah had while announcing the result said that Bature and other executive members emerged by affirmation.

He said that all the 248 delegates from the 10 wards in the local government participated in the Congress.

Isah described the Congress as peaceful, saying that the party’s laid down rules and INEC guidelines were duly followed. 

