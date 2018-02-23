ADP accuses Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai of intolerance

news

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the crises in the All Progressives Congress (APC) chapters in Kaduna and Kogi States.

Alhaji Yabagi Sani, the National Chairman of ADP, who made the call at a news briefing in Abuja on Thursday, frowned at the “intolerance’’ of Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and Yahaya Bello of Kogi toward opposition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Yabagi was reacting to the alleged destruction of the party´s bill boards in Kogi and the demolition of APC factional secretariat in Kaduna.

“Shockingly and most unfortunately, the governor of Kaduna State in an action difficult to explain demolished the house of a Senator opposed to his style of governance.

“If El-Rufai could do this to his party men, what will be the faith of the real opposition parties like the ADP," he asked.

Sani noted that the worst intolerant regime never went to the extent of demolishing buildings belonging to members of the opposition.

He alleged that the two governors were becoming despotic such that the people now enjoy limited rights and lived with palpable fear.

According to Sani, the actions of the two governors are capable of truncating democracy, as there is the need to assure opposition parties of a level playing ground ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“We know that President Muhamadu Buhari has promised to play by the rules and will not do anything to truncate democracy or present him as authoritarian.

“We need the assurance that politicians do not have to go under in the journey towards 2019. The president must allay our fears.

“We at the ADP are worried and afraid that unless Nigerians speak up against the present intolerance, we may all quietly be signing off 2019 to democracy terrorists," he stressed.

According to him, some state governors are despots pretending to be democrats.

He said that Gov. El-Rufai had apparently began mobilisation against his 2019 return bid.

Sani called on the President to speak up against the new political trend and to come out clearly to denounce Gov. El-Rufai and order the reconstruction of the demolished house.

This, he said was critical to dissuade Nigerians from believing that the President was in support of El-Rufai’s action.