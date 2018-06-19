Pulse.ng logo
Adeyeye accuses Fayose of promoting violence

Adeyeye also accused Fayose of  harassing traditional rulers in the state and  sacking  civil servants and appointees supporting Fayemi.

  • Published:
(guardian)
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Adeyeye,  on Monday accused  Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State  of  promoting violence in the state.

The former Minister of State for Works said in Ado-Ekiti  that the governor should be held responsible for the destruction of the  campaign materials of the APC  candidate in the July 14 election,  Dr Kayode Fayemi.

He said in a statement issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Omoniyi Ojo, that the governor was also heating up the polity with the threats to the perceived enemies of the administration.

Adeyeye also accused Fayose of  harassing traditional rulers in the state and  sacking  civil servants and appointees supporting Fayemi.

‎The former minister, however, appealed to those affected to endure,  assuring them that help was underway after the governorship poll.

” The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, should be held responsible for the present state of insecurity in the state.

“  People who are familiar with his antics  cannot sleep with  their two eyes closed anymore.

” He was chased out in his first term  in office  when he was imposed on the people of Ekiti State by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“ This second time, he told people that he was a  changed person, but he is now worse.

”He was impeached because of violence in his term in office, even some of the cases that include murder cases are still in court.

“Two  days ago, an APC supporter was killed, two days before, the bill boards of Dr Fayemi were destroyed in Ikere Ekit

”If you are looking for who are  behind all these violence, look in the direction of Fayose.

“Fayose is so intolerant. In 2014, he was holding open meetings with civil servants in the state canvassing for their support  and none of them was molested, nobody issued  threats  to sack them.

“However, I call on those being molested or victimised  who are afraid and rightly concerned about their future , that help is on the way.

“  They should bear with the situation now  because it would soon be over.

” Victory is assured for APC on July 14. They shall be restored to those stations immediately after the election.

“ The Pharaoh that you see today,  you shall see no more,’’ the statement said. 

