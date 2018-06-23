Adams Oshiomhole now APC National Chairman

news

Former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole has be confirmed as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole was declared chairman of the the ruling APC at the party's national convention at the Eagles Square in Abuja on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

He was elected APC national chairman unopposed after all other candidates for same position dropped their interest for the position.

Nine other candidates were also elected unopposed as excos of the ruling party.

ALSO READ: How Oshiomhole became APC Chairman in waiting

Chairman in waiting

Chief Clement Ebri, also a former Governor of Cross River, Oshiomhole’s closest contender, announced his withdrawal from the APC chairmanship race on Thursday, June, 21, 2018.

Ebri said he took the decision to withdraw after consulting with friends, family and associates in the interest of the party.

His withdrawal paved way for the former Edo state Governor to sail through.