Adamawa APC suspends Ward Congress

The chairman of Adamawa Congress Committee for All Progressives Party (APC), Alhaji Musa Mahmud, has announced the shifting of Saturday Ward Congress to Sunday.

Mahmud made the announcement shortly after a meeting with some stakeholders who protested  that many candidates were yet to obtain the nomination  forms to contest the election.

Some of the stakeholders that protested included Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babacir Lawan, Sen. Abdulaziz Nyako, Sen. Abubakar MoAllayidi, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Chief Marcus Gundiri.

Mahmud said the congress has been shifted to 1 pm on Sunday.

