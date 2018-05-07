Abiodun Olasupo: Hold Ajimobi responsible if I'm killed

news

A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa of Oyo state, Abiodun Olasupo, has accused Governor Abiola Ajimobi of plotting to take his life.

Olasupo alleged that Governor Ajimobi was after his life and some of his colleagues at the House of Representatives.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, Olasupo; "If You Hear That I'm Dead, Killed, Assassinated or Disappeared... HOLD GOV ISIAKA ABIOLA AJIMOBI RESPONSIBLE"

This post sparked up a lot of comments on Facebook by his friends and supporters who enquired to know about the safety and whereabouts of the lawmaker, he however did not respond to any of the comments.

When contacted, the lawmaker confirmed the development and said he, alongside some of his colleagues and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were hiding due to the threat to their lives.

Narrating his experience, the lawmaker said the trouble started on Saturday at the APC party secretariat in Ibadan where they were billed to hold a stakeholders meeting ahead of the ward congress.

He said his colleague, a member of the House of Representatives, Akinade Fijabi, and his biological father who is also a member of the APC, led thugs into the party secretariat, venue of the stakeholders meeting.

He said the thugs started shooting sporadically leaving many members of the party injured.

"Hon Fijabi and his father led some thugs who were carrying guns, sticks and machetes into the venue to attack us," Olasupo said according to PremiumTimes.

"Two of my colleagues, Dapo Adesina and Sunday Adepoju were nowhere to be found. Even the minister of communications had to run for cover in an office in the secretariat"

"Some observers from the National secretariat of the party were injured, while some broke their arms and legs," the lawmaker added.

He said the Oyo state commissioner of police watched while the attacks were going on.

"It took the grace of God and the security agents that followed us from Abuja to engage these thugs in a gun battle, otherwise we would have been dead by now."

He said shortly after the venue was deserted, the governor came in with a group of people whom he alleged the governor was trying to impose at the congress.

He said all efforts by the governor to impose these people on the party failed as they did not even buy forms to contest for elections.

"With the help of our security, we were able to regroup and storm the venue again. We frustrated the governor's effort and as I speak to you, he has ordered his thugs to find me and kill me," he announced.

When contacted to comment on the development, Fijabi, a member of the House of Representatives who Olasupo accused of masterminding the attack confirmed that there was a mayhem but however denied that he aided and abated it.

"It is the handwork of those who are planning to leave the party," he said.

"I drove myself to the venue, there is no way I would have brought in thugs".

The Oyo state commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, described the incident as a 'little misunderstanding'.

"It is not a mayhem but a little misunderstanding amongst members," the Police commissioner said.

He also denied reports that he watched as the thugs attacked the secretariat.

When contacted, the Special Assistant on Digital Media to the Oyo State Governor, Babajide Fadoju, described the allegation as mere propaganda.

“There is nothing like that,” Fadoju told Pulse.

“It is part of the propaganda that was started when this ward congress started. His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State has said he is a father to all and would not harm or even contemplate that. He is not in politics of violence and has always preached against violence in any form,” he added.