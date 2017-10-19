A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Nduka Anyanwu has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the best thing to have happened to Nigeria.

Anyanwu expressed optimism that Abia state would vote massively for President Buhari if he seeks re-election in 2019.

The APC chieftain, however, urged President Buhari to reshuffle his cabinet.

“Abians are very likely to vote for Buhari in 2019 if he re-contests and indeed we are going to ask Buhari to run in 2019,” Anyanwu said.

“Nigerians need to believe that Buhari is the best thing that has ever happened to this country. Sadly, few persons that are working for him in the South-east are not really taking care of that zone, they are not doing much.

“Like in my state, the minister isolates himself from the people. He is un-marketing President Buhari in the state. Is he the minister only for Abuja? I don’t think he has visited the state APC secretariat. I don’t think he has electoral value in his ward.

ALSO READ: Nigeria more corrupt under the APC, says Gbenga Daniel

“That is we have called on President Buhari to reshuffle the cabinet, bring in somebody who loves and is loved by the people. I expected the Minister of Trade and Investment (Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah) to parley with the agitators but the man has never spoken a word on the agitation.

“If you want to appoint a minister, you must look for somebody who is ready to work for you, not somebody who delights in using high sounding words to confuse the people. Politics is not a child’s play; it is a very serious business. We need experienced politicians,” he added.

Similarly, the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has endorsed President Buhari for a second term in office.