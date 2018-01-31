7 ways Bakare attacked Buhari

news

In a recent interview with ChannelsTV, Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly held nothing back as he ripped apart President Muhammadu Buhari and the administration he leads.

Here are the major talking points from that interview:

1. Fulani herdsmen

Bakare says the president has handled the herdsmen crises poorly.

“With all the powers at the disposal of the federal government, to allow Nigerians to be killing each other this way is unfortunate”,Bakare says.

"Some of this could be avoided. You are now preaching peaceful coexistence to farmers to fold their hands and watch the people who are coming to take their lands”, he adds derisively.

2. Cattle colonies

One way the federal government proposes to deal with the herdmen/farmer clashes is to establish cattle colonies across the States in order to curtail open grazing.

Bakare says ‘colony’ as a word is offensive and repugnant.

"I’m hearing one minister say you need cattle colonies. For God’s sake, is that leper colony or what is it? The word ‘colony’ used here is so unfortunate and absolutely insensitive", says Bakare.

3. ‘The Buhari I don’t know’

Pastor Bakare who was Buhari’s running mate on the CPC platform during the 2011 presidential election, says the man is almost recognizable these days.

“I once did a video called the ‘Buhari I know’. I hope I won’t be pushed into doing a video called the Buhari I don’t know.

“So many things have happened that I couldn’t figure out. You must know that I must have been pushed to the wall before I spoke during my state of the nation address,”Bakare says.

4. Buhari receives Bakare’s recommendations but doesn’t implement them

Bakare is a regular Aso Rock visitor and in this interview, he commends Buhari for always opening the villa doors to him.

However, the clergyman says he doubts if Buhari takes his advice once he’s left the presidential villa.

“I have gone with different recommendations”, Bakare says. “I do not know whether at implementation stage….to believe the theory of a cabal or theory of wicked around the throne of the righteous because he alone cannot deliver all these things. A tree doesn’t make a forest”.

5. Bakare doesn’t think Buhari has shown leadership

In the Pastor’s words; “the type of leader you are will determine the kind of people you attract to yourself.

“Benue crisis and Buhari didn’t go there as servant of the people. You are not a king, you are not a monarch. You are not pope, my friend! You are servant of your people!”

6. Bakare says Buhari has failed Nigerians

According to Bakare: “No matter how you look at it, this is not the government we all hoped for. This is not what we thought the government that promised change in the beginning will perform so woefully.

“Any right thinking Nigerian will agree with that. They could have done better than what they have done so far. They themselves know that”.

7. Nepotism

One of the charges levelled against President Buhari by Chief Obasanjo is that the Nigerian leader favours people from his region of the country when it comes to appointments.

Having worked closely with Buhari, Bakare was asked if Buhari is nepotic.

"I had no reason at the time I ran with him to ever believe he was nepotic. There was no reason because he did say to me he will assemble the best and the brightest from the East, West, North and South of our country to fix the nation.

"But when I read what Obasanjo wrote, and I saw the list of key appointments made, one would begin to think whether they just put the things on his table to sign or is this just what he did deliberately? That is food for thought".

What do you make of Bakare’s assessment of the Buhari administration?

Bakare is seeking to become Nigeria's president someday.