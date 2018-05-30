Home > News > Politics >

7 parties to contest in Oyo constituency by-election –INEC

INEC 7 parties to contest in Oyo constituency by-election

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) in Oyo State, disclosed this in Eruwa  on Wednesday at  a stakeholders  meeting on the by-election.

  • Published:
#THERACE: Registered Political Parties In Nigeria play

Group knocks PDP over claims of additional 30,000 polling units by INEC

(NTA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) says seven  political parties have been cleared to participate in the Ibarapa State Constituency by- election billed for Saturday.

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) in Oyo State, disclosed this in Eruwa  on Wednesday at  a stakeholders  meeting on the by-election.

According to Agboke, the parties are Accord Party, Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Congress and Fresh Democratic Party.

Others, he said, are Hope Democratic Party,  Nigerian Peoples Congress  and Mega Party of Nigeria.

He further disclosed that the by-election would be conducted in 140 polling units across the 10 registration areas in the constituency.

The REC stated that the commission had recruited and trained 610 officials for the poll.

”The figure comprised  of both permanent staff of INEC and adhoc officials with corps members to be deployed as presiding officers at polling units.

”Smart Card Readers(SCRs) will be used and we are confident about the efficient services of the card readers;  but manual accreditation would not be discouraged when necessary.

”The election period is between 8am and 2pm and there will be restriction of vehicular movement in the constituency throughout the election period,’’  he stated.

Agboke assured residents of the area that the commission would conduct  a transparent, free, fair and credible by-election.

He  enjoined voters in the area to exercise their civic duty by  turning out to elect   someone who would represent them in the state House of Assembly.

Agboke also  said there would be adequate security before, during and after the election, adding that  security agents and the commission had  perfected plans  to ensure protection of lives and election materials.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that  the traditional ruler of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola, implored all eligible voters in the area to participate in the election.

The monarch warned the people against hooliganism and violence during and after the poll.

The by-election was to fill the vacant seat created  by the death of Michael Adeyemo who had represented the constituency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fayemi Buhari's minister finally resignsbullet
2 Saraki Sahara Reporters publisher Sowore says Senate President will be...bullet
3 Atiku Ex-VP appoints Gbenga Daniel as DG of his 2019 presidential...bullet

Related Articles

In Lagos State INEC receives 166,575 PVCs, distributes over 4,000 in 1 week-REC
Zaben 2019 Zaben 2019 zai fi na 2015 inganci - inji INEC
Politics Buhari just can’t forget ex-minister, Orubebe and his speech at Democracy Day Lecture is proof
Buhari We’re committed to peace building, good governance – President
Democracy Day Lecture Buhari reminds Nigerians of Orubebe’s 2015 outburst
Jega 'NASS members are notorious bribe seekers'
Moghalu Presidential aspirant says he's shocked to become a politician
Politics Ghana’s female Justice joins Jega as fellow of Africa Initiative for Governance
Buhari President govt’s support among poor, disadvantaged solid – Presidency

Politics

Adams Jagaba
Adams Jagaba House of Reps member dumps APC for PDP
PDP welcomes Senator Dino Melaye to opposition party
Melaye All the drama when Dino ‘decamped from APC to PDP'
How Senator Dino Melaye 'defected' to PDP during plenary
Dino Melaye How senator 'defected' to PDP during plenary
Fela Durotoye vows to create 12 million jobs in 4 years as Nigeria's president
Fela Durotoye Presidential aspirant vows to create 12 million jobs in 4 years